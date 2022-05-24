RGV booked for cheating in Hyderabad

Police in Hyderabad booked filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for allegedly cheating a production house to the tune of Rs 56 lakh.



On a complaint lodged by Koppada Sekhar Raju of Sekhara Art Creations, a case was booked at Miyapur Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.



The complainant alleged that Varma borrowed money from him for producing a movie 'Disha' with a promise to return it before the release of the said movie but did not repay.



The movie was based on the 2019 gang rape and murder of a veterinary doctor near Hyderabad carried out by four persons, who were later killed by police in an alleged encounter.