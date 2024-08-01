SC: Right to equality guarantees "factual and not formal equality"

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 1 August, said the fundamental right to equality guarantees "factual and not formal equality", and if different persons are not similarly situated, a classification is permissible.

The observations were made by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud while penning his 140-page 6:1 majority judgement by which the apex court held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes (SCs) for granting quota inside the quota as they form a socially heterogeneous class.

The CJI said the Constitution permits valid classification if two conditions are fulfilled, the first being that there must be an intelligible differentia which distinguishes persons grouped together from others left out of the group.

The phrase "intelligible differentia" means difference capable of being understood, he said.

"In making the classification, the state is free to recognise degrees of harm. Though the classification need not be mathematical in precision, there must be some difference between the persons grouped and the persons left out, and the difference must be real and pertinent," he said.