Right to life includes convict’s right to procreate: Delhi High Court

The court clarified that it was not in this case dealing with the issue of grant of parole for the purpose of maintaining a conjugal relationship and conjugal rights as per the jail rules, but was speaking of the fundamental right of a convict to undergo such treatment as may be required to have a child.

It however also added that the right to procreation is not absolute, and that the ruling must take into account various factors—like the prisoner’s parental status and age—and that a fair and just approach can be adopted to preserve the delicate equilibrium between individual rights and broader societal considerations.

In the present case, the petitioner had been in prison for the last 14 years and sought parole on the grounds that he and his wife wanted to protect their lineage, for which the petitioner would have to undergo certain medical tests in order to have a child through in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Given the age of the couple, the court observed, their concern that their biological clock cannot wait for the period of incarceration to be over seemed genuine. The justice also acknowledged that it was a “human tendency” to desire biological children.

“It is a personal choice and fundamental right of an individual (though a convict) and his wife (who is a free citizen) to have a child together for protecting and saving their lineage, which must be respected by a court of law,” the court continued.