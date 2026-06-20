Rights group seeks lifting of cases against NCR workers after wage protests
Jan Hastakshep demands release of arrested labourers, probe into jail abuse allegations and implementation of promised pay hike
Civil rights organisation Jan Hastakshep has urged the government to withdraw all cases filed against workers following labour protests in the National Capital Region (NCR) earlier this year and ensure that the wage hike promised to them is implemented without delay.
The demands were made during the release of a fact-finding report by the organisation at a press conference held at the Press Club of India in New Delhi on Friday, 19 June.
The report follows widespread unrest across industrial centres in Noida, Gurugram and Manesar in April, when protests by factory workers seeking higher wages turned violent. During the clashes, vehicles, including police SUVs, were set on fire, public property was damaged and incidents of stone-pelting were reported.
Addressing the press conference, Jan Hastakshep convenor Vikas Bajpai and co-convenor Anil Dubey called for an independent investigation into allegations that workers lodged in Noida jail were subjected to mistreatment and assault. They also demanded the return of mobile phones and other personal devices allegedly seized from the workers.
"All cases against workers related to the labour movement should be withdrawn immediately, and all arrested persons should be released," Bajpai and Dubey said.
The organisation also called on the authorities to ensure that workers receive the wage increase that had been promised to them, with retrospective effect from 1 April.
Based on its findings, the Jan Hastakshep team said the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana should immediately accept the key demands raised by workers in the region. According to the organisation, workers are seeking basic labour protections, including a living wage, an eight-hour workday, double wages for overtime, annual bonuses and dignified treatment at workplaces.
'These demands are democratic and constitutional rights,' the report said, urging both state governments to take concrete steps towards their implementation.
The organisation further called for the abolition of the contract labour system and demanded that companies hire workers directly. It also sought the repeal of the four labour codes, describing them as "anti-worker", and called for the full implementation of labour rights, including the right to form trade unions.
Also Read: ESIC: Don’t sell it, fix it
Jan Hastakshep also recommended the creation of a comprehensive database of industrial units operating in Noida, Gurugram and Manesar, along with a register of workers employed in those establishments.
"Workers should be paid a living wage and wage increases should be linked to inflation. Their PF and ESI cards should also be ensured," the organisation said.
The group argued that stronger labour protections and better enforcement of workers' rights were essential to addressing recurring tensions in the NCR's industrial belt.
With PTI inputs