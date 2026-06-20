Rights group seeks lifting of cases against NCR workers after wage protests

Civil rights organisation Jan Hastakshep has urged the government to withdraw all cases filed against workers following labour protests in the National Capital Region (NCR) earlier this year and ensure that the wage hike promised to them is implemented without delay.

The demands were made during the release of a fact-finding report by the organisation at a press conference held at the Press Club of India in New Delhi on Friday, 19 June.

The report follows widespread unrest across industrial centres in Noida, Gurugram and Manesar in April, when protests by factory workers seeking higher wages turned violent. During the clashes, vehicles, including police SUVs, were set on fire, public property was damaged and incidents of stone-pelting were reported.

Addressing the press conference, Jan Hastakshep convenor Vikas Bajpai and co-convenor Anil Dubey called for an independent investigation into allegations that workers lodged in Noida jail were subjected to mistreatment and assault. They also demanded the return of mobile phones and other personal devices allegedly seized from the workers.