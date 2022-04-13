Rishi Sunak offers unreserved apology, pays 'partygate' fine

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has offered an unreserved apology and paid the fine imposed on him by Scotland Yard for breaching COVID lockdown rules in June 2020, when he attended a birthday party at Downing Street for his boss Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Indian-origin finance minister offered the apology in a statement issued on Tuesday evening, after Johnson's own apology and confirmation that he too had paid up his fine.

The so-called partygate scandal, of around 12 parties being held at Downing Street and other UK government offices in Whitehall in breach of coronavirus legislation in place during 2020-2021, has been under police investigation as part of Operation Hillman.

I can confirm I have received a fixed penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police with regards to a gathering held on June 19 in Downing Street, Sunak said in his statement.

I offer an unreserved apology," the 41-year-old minister said.

"I understand that for figures in public office, the rules must be applied stringently in order to maintain public confidence. I respect the decision that has been made and have paid the fine. I respect the decision that has been made and have paid the fine," he said.