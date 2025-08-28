Rising Ganga floods Varanasi ghats; 'aarti', cremations moved to rooftops

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, the swelling waters of the Ganga have thrown civic life and religious practice into turmoil, even as political tempers flare over the administration’s handling of the crisis.

By Thursday morning, the river had surged past the warning level of 70.262 metres to reach 70.91 m — dangerously close to the 71.262-m danger mark. At Dashashwamedh Ghat, the lower steps lie submerged, forcing the Ganga Seva Nidhi to relocate the iconic evening Ganga aarti to rooftops.

Cremations at Harishchandra and Manikarnika ghats have also been shifted to elevated platforms, while the Sheetla Mata temple has been engulfed by floodwaters.

The Varuna river, a tributary of the Ganga, has spilled into residential areas including Shakkar Talab, Purana Pul, Nakkhi Ghat, Pulkohana and Deendayalpur, displacing families and inundating homes. In neighbouring Mirzapur, the Ganga breached its warning mark at the Ojhla bridge, rising to 76.820 m, with officials reporting an hourly increase of nearly one cm.

District magistrate Satyendra Kumar has placed departments on high alert, directing municipal teams to ensure sanitation in relief camps and anti-larval spraying in waterlogged neighbourhoods. Yet concerns persist over the fragility of Varanasi’s centuries-old drainage system, once celebrated as an engineering marvel but now compromised by unchecked urbanisation and neglect, leaving swathes of the city vulnerable to prolonged flooding.