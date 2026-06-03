Rival coaching institute director among 3 arrested for attack on Khan Sir's Patna centre
Rival coaching institute director among three arrested for attack on Khan Sir's Patna centre
Police have arrested three people, including the director of a rival coaching institute, in connection with an attack on the coaching centre run by educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in Patna's Kadamkuan area.
The attack, which took place on Tuesday night, left a security guard injured and triggered protests by students demanding action against those responsible.
Police identified the arrested accused as Roshan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu coaching institute, along with Prince Gaurav and Abhishek. All three were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.
The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.
Speaking about the incident, Khan alleged that a group of people vandalised property at the institute, assaulted the security guard and fired multiple rounds.
"We were inside while teachers were taking classes. The guard said he could not understand what was happening," he said.
However, police disputed the claim that shots were fired during the incident.
Patna Senior Superintendent of Police K. Sharma said the case involved a physical assault in which a security guard sustained injuries.
"It was a case of physical assault in which a guard was injured. He is currently undergoing treatment. Further action is being taken after recording statements from the victim and local residents," Sharma said.
Coaching rivalry angle under probe
Patna City SP (Superintendent of Police) Diksha said investigators were examining CCTV footage from the area and had identified between 10 and 12 suspects.
"It appears rivalry among coaching institutes triggered the clash. So far, 10 to 12 suspects have been identified," she said.
Following the attack, a large number of students gathered outside the coaching centre, raising slogans and demanding justice as well as stronger security arrangements.
JD(U) (Janata Dal-United) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha assured strict action against those involved.
"The criminals will be caught. Strict action will be taken under the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary," Jha said.
Police said investigations are continuing and further arrests have not been ruled out.
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