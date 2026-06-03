Rival coaching institute director among 3 arrested for attack on Khan Sir's Patna centre

Police have arrested three people, including the director of a rival coaching institute, in connection with an attack on the coaching centre run by educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in Patna's Kadamkuan area.

The attack, which took place on Tuesday night, left a security guard injured and triggered protests by students demanding action against those responsible.

Police identified the arrested accused as Roshan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu coaching institute, along with Prince Gaurav and Abhishek. All three were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

Speaking about the incident, Khan alleged that a group of people vandalised property at the institute, assaulted the security guard and fired multiple rounds.

"We were inside while teachers were taking classes. The guard said he could not understand what was happening," he said.

However, police disputed the claim that shots were fired during the incident.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police K. Sharma said the case involved a physical assault in which a security guard sustained injuries.

"It was a case of physical assault in which a guard was injured. He is currently undergoing treatment. Further action is being taken after recording statements from the victim and local residents," Sharma said.