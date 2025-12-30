Bihar: RJD flags ‘illegal occupation’ of Patna bungalows by NDA leaders

The RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) on Tuesday alleged that several leaders of the BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) continue to occupy government bungalows in Patna despite no longer being members of the Bihar legislature, and sought clarification from the state government on the issue.

In a letter addressed to the Bihar building construction department, RJD national spokesperson Naval Kishore Yadav pointed out that official residences have already been allotted in New Delhi to JD(U) working national president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha, JD(U) Lok Sabha MP Devesh Chandra Thakur, and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

“I wish to draw the department’s attention that official residences have already been allotted to Thakur and Jha in Delhi. Despite this, they continue to occupy government bungalows in Patna, which were allotted to them when Thakur was the chairman of the state legislative council, and Jha was a minister in the state government,” the letter said.

Yadav alleged that the department had so far failed to clarify the legal position regarding their continued stay in the state capital.

“Their official residences in Patna have not been vacated. Under which rules are they continuing to reside in these bungalows and use government resources? Are they paying rent at the market rate or at a concessional rate? What is the reason the bungalows have not yet been vacated? Is it due to pressure or influence?” he asked.