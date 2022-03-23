RJD smells conspiracy after AIIMS Delhi refuses to admit Lalu Prasad

After the refusal of AIIMS Delhi to admit Bihar's former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) strongly condemned the act of the premier hospital and said that ' there was a conspiracy behind this'.



Bhai Virendra, the RJD MLA from Maner and chief spokesperson of the party said: "It is a well-planned conspiracy against our leader Lalu Prasad Yadav for discharging him from the emergency ward and refusing to admit him in the hospital for further treatment."



"Our leader is suffering from multiple illnesses and the medical board of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi has referred him for the treatment in AIIMS Delhi. I don't know who those people are doing politics with a particular leader. The people of the country would not forgive them," Bhai Virendra said.