RJD to publish Nitish govt's 'report card' on Sunday
Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the Nitish Kumar govt has failed on every count, and hence, the RJD has decided to publish a report card on Sampoorna Kranti day on June 5
The RJD on Friday said it decided to publish the "report card" of Nitish Kumar government's one and half year current tenure on June 5.
"The report card will comprise the point wise issues NDA had promised during the 2020 Assembly election. NDA leaders have promised 19 lakh jobs for the youth of Bihar. We have asked the Nitish Kumar government to publish data about the job it has given so far," he said.
"When we asked questions, the leaders of ruling parties used to tell lies in the house. They do not give proper answers to our questions," he said.
