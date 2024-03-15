Union minister threatens to leave NDA over seat-sharing dispute

Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday accused the BJP of not doing justice to his faction of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and indicated that he may walk out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying they are "free" to go anywhere and the "doors are open".

His expression of disappointment with the BJP came days after the ruling party struck a seat-sharing deal with his nephew Chirag Paswan, who heads another faction of the LJP, ignoring the Union minister's claim over a number of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, including Hajipur.

Upping the ante, he asserted that he will contest from Hajipur, which has been a bone of contention between him and Paswan. His nephew has indicated that his party will contest from the seat, asserting that the BJP has addressed all his concerns.

The LJP, which was led by the late Ram Vilas Paswan, split into two after his demise in 2020. His brother Paras leads the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) and his son Chirag Paswan the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), both part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Addressing a press conference here, Paras expressed disappointment with the BJP for not giving "due preference" to his party on the issue of seat-sharing in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls and said the BJP leadership should reconsider its decision.

He said the RLJP has been an "honest ally" of the BJP and its leadership should have taken a decision keeping in mind that his party has five MPs in the state.