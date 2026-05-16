‘RTI activists are pillars of democracy’: Rohit Pawar rebukes CJI over remarks

Rohit Pawar on Saturday criticised Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over his remarks likening some unemployed youngsters to “cockroaches”, calling the comments “absolutely unacceptable” and reflective of intolerance towards dissent and questioning.

He remarked that an RTI activist exposing corruption, a legal journalist raising questions about transparency, and a student speaking truth to power were the true pillars of democracy.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader said that while he had the highest respect for the judiciary, remarks of such nature from a Constitutional authority were deeply hurtful to a generation battling unemployment and economic uncertainty.

The controversy stems from oral observations made by a bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi on Friday while hearing a matter related to conferment of senior advocate designation.

During the hearing, the bench reportedly remarked that unemployed youngsters later “become” media persons, social media activists or RTI activists and start attacking the system, while also referring to “parasites” in society.

‘Mocking an entire generation’

In a statement, Pawar said the remarks appeared to mock an entire generation struggling with “broken promises, lack of opportunities and rising unemployment”.

“Comparing the youth of India, RTI activists, media representatives, and those who express differing opinions to parasites or cockroaches is absolutely unacceptable. Such language reflects extreme intolerance towards critics and those who ask questions,” he said.