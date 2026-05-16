CJI’s 'cockroaches' remark reflects intolerance: Rohit Pawar

Maharashtra NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Saturday criticised Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over his remarks comparing some unemployed youth to “parasites” and “cockroaches”, calling the comments “unacceptable” and reflective of intolerance towards dissent and questioning.

The Karjat Jamkhed MLA said while he had the highest respect for the judiciary, such observations from a Constitutional authority were deeply hurtful and appeared to mock an entire generation struggling with unemployment, broken promises and shrinking opportunities.

The remarks were made on Friday, 15 May by a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi while hearing a matter related to the conferment of senior advocate designation.

During the hearing, the bench pulled up a lawyer for allegedly “pursuing” a senior advocate designation and observed that society already had enough “parasites” who attacked the system. The CJI further remarked that some unemployed youngsters later “become” members of the media, social media activists and RTI activists and begin attacking the system.

Reacting to the comments, Pawar said even if the observations were made in the context of petitions involving fake degree holders and senior advocate designation, clubbing unemployed youth, RTI activists and media representatives together was inappropriate.