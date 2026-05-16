CJI’s 'cockroaches' remark reflects intolerance: Rohit Pawar
NCP (SP) leader says comments reflect intolerance towards criticism and questioning
Maharashtra NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Saturday criticised Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over his remarks comparing some unemployed youth to “parasites” and “cockroaches”, calling the comments “unacceptable” and reflective of intolerance towards dissent and questioning.
The Karjat Jamkhed MLA said while he had the highest respect for the judiciary, such observations from a Constitutional authority were deeply hurtful and appeared to mock an entire generation struggling with unemployment, broken promises and shrinking opportunities.
The remarks were made on Friday, 15 May by a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi while hearing a matter related to the conferment of senior advocate designation.
During the hearing, the bench pulled up a lawyer for allegedly “pursuing” a senior advocate designation and observed that society already had enough “parasites” who attacked the system. The CJI further remarked that some unemployed youngsters later “become” members of the media, social media activists and RTI activists and begin attacking the system.
Reacting to the comments, Pawar said even if the observations were made in the context of petitions involving fake degree holders and senior advocate designation, clubbing unemployed youth, RTI activists and media representatives together was inappropriate.
“Comparing the youth of India, RTI activists, media representatives, and those who express differing opinions to parasites or cockroaches is absolutely unacceptable. Such language reflects extreme intolerance towards critics and those who ask questions,” he said.
Pawar said RTI activists exposing corruption, journalists raising questions about transparency and students speaking truth to power were among the strongest pillars of democracy.
The NCP (SP) leader also argued that rising unemployment among young people was not a matter of choice but the result of economic failure and political inefficiency.
“Despite grand speeches about employment and development, lakhs of educated young people are struggling for dignity, jobs and survival. They seek accountability and a platform to voice their concerns,” he said.
Pawar urged the judiciary to exercise sensitivity, restraint and constitutional wisdom while speaking about young people and dissent. “If institutions are afraid of questions raised by the youth, then the problem does not lie with the youth, but with the system,” he added.
With PTI inputs
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