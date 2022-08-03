Rohit Sharma indicates he should recover from back issues before the fourth T20I

Sharma had smashed Alzarri Joseph for a six and a four in the second over before he appeared to visibly struggle with his back. The physio tended to the Indian skipper, but he eventually decided to walk off retired hurt. BCCI confirmed that Rohit had suffered a back spasm.



"My body is OK; we have a few days in between so hopefully it should be OK," said Sharma, allaying fears that the injury was serious.



Sharma was also happy with the way the bowlers played a key role in helping India take the lead in the series after the big defeat in the second T20I on Monday.



"How we bowled in the middle overs. That was crucial. They (West Indies) were about to get a quick partnership. We used the condition and our variations really well. And then how we chased. It was quite clinical. When you watch it from the outside you felt there wasn't much risk taken."