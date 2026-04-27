Row over bid to rename Mumbai’s KEM Hospital in centenary year

A proposal to rename Mumbai’s historic KEM Hospital has triggered a political and civic backlash, with doctors and the Shiv Sena (UBT) opposing the move even as it advances through municipal channels.

The hospital — formally the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel — is marking its centenary year and is widely regarded as a lifeline for low-income patients from across India and beyond.

The controversy began after Maharashtra cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha wrote to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), recommending that the hospital be renamed 'Kaushal Shreshtha Eklavya Smarak Hospital' in line with what he described as Indian cultural values. He said the abbreviated 'KEM' could be retained as a brand.

The proposal was taken up by the BMC’s health committee, which is controlled by the BJP. Committee chair Harish Bhandirge said the panel, “respecting the sentiment” behind the suggestion, had discussed and approved it, forwarding the proposal to the municipal commissioner for further consideration.