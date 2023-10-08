Row over four UP teachers making reels during school hours

A major controversy has erupted over four teachers making reels during school hours and forcing students to 'like and subscribe' to their social media videos in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

Several parents have stopped sending their children to the government primary school, alleging that the four female teachers were giving priority to self-promotion over duty.

Amroha district magistrate, Rajesh Kumar Tyagi, formed a three-member inquiry panel of women officers to look into the matter.

Block education officer has already submitted his preliminary findings to the education department and the committee has been asked to give its report within 15 days.

The school, running for the past few decades in the Khungawali area, has over 400 registered students.

"Our teachers made reels of their dance performances. They then uploaded them online and we were asked to share and like them on social media. We are usually not allowed to use mobile phones by our parents at home, but when under pressure, we borrow phones to like our teachers’ videos,” a student stated.