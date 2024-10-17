Row over 'Halloween party' again, in Indore medical college this time

Doctors' associations have taken exception to an 'unauthorised' Halloween party being held at a nearly 150-year-old building on the campus of the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Two associations of teachers and alumni of the medical college have lodged a complaint at Sanyogitaganj police station in the city, demanding the registration of an FIR (first information report) against the organisers, a police official said on Thursday.

The Jain Social Group, a local outfit, organised a Halloween party on 13 October in the King Edward Medical School building, which dates back to 1878, the complaint claimed. "Obscene" pictures were painted on the walls of the historical building and objectionable slogans written, it alleged.

Halloween is observed in many countries on 31 October, the eve of the Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. The celebration in popular culture often centres around the theme of horror and the supernatural.