Row over 'Halloween party' again, in Indore medical college this time
Doctors' associations take exception to 'unauthorised' Halloween party on campus of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College
Doctors' associations have taken exception to an 'unauthorised' Halloween party being held at a nearly 150-year-old building on the campus of the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Two associations of teachers and alumni of the medical college have lodged a complaint at Sanyogitaganj police station in the city, demanding the registration of an FIR (first information report) against the organisers, a police official said on Thursday.
The Jain Social Group, a local outfit, organised a Halloween party on 13 October in the King Edward Medical School building, which dates back to 1878, the complaint claimed. "Obscene" pictures were painted on the walls of the historical building and objectionable slogans written, it alleged.
Halloween is observed in many countries on 31 October, the eve of the Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. The celebration in popular culture often centres around the theme of horror and the supernatural.
Assistant commissioner of police Tushar Singh told PTI that the police will ask the college management whose permission was obtained to organise the Halloween party. "We will take appropriate legal action after investigation," he added.
College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said he has issued a notice to the organisation, seeking an explanation regarding the alleged event. He had not given any permission to such a party, he also said.
Images of the Halloween party circulating on social media purportedly showed local BJP leader Akshay Kanti Bam dressed as a ghost. State Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla alleged that this showed that the organisers enjoyed the BJP's patronage, and FIRs were not being registered under the ruling party's pressure.
Bam, however, stated that he had nothing to do with the organisation of the party.
Earlier this year, Bam withdrew his candidature as the Congress' nominee for the Indore Lok Sabha seat at the last moment and joined the BJP soon after. His action put the Congress out of the electoral race.