Rs 1.37 cr unaccounted cash found in lockers at Ganpati Plaza in Jaipur

The I-T department team claims that there are more than 300 such lockers which have not been checked yet. If cooperation is not received in the investigation, all the lockers will be cut open, it said.

The I-T team was searching for the owner of these lockers since 29 October, but no one came forward claiming them.

The owner of the locker agency was also questioned in this matter, but no satisfactory reply came from the other side.

So on Friday, the I-T department reached the Royra Safety Wallets located at Ganpati Plaza with a cutter. The money was taken out by cutting the lockers.

An I-T official said, "There are many such lockers about which the owner of the locker company is not aware. So we are taking out the money by cutting the lockers. Keeping security and transparency in mind, videography is being done of the entire process.”