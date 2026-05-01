Rs 1,745 cr Mumbai cocaine bust nets 349 kg haul concealed in sports gear, machinery
Six-month probe uncovers transnational network using warehouses and import channels
A major anti-narcotics operation in Mumbai and its adjoining logistics belt has led to the seizure of 349 kilograms of high-grade cocaine valued at approximately Rs 1,745 crore, with authorities claiming to have dismantled a transnational drug syndicate.
The operation, led by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and codenamed “White Strike”, followed more than six months of intelligence gathering and surveillance. Coordinated raids were carried out across the Kalamboli–Bhiwandi corridor, spanning Navi Mumbai and parts of Thane district.
Officials described the crackdown as a two-stage operation. In the first phase, NCB teams intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Super Carry near the KWC warehousing complex in Kalamboli. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 136 packets of cocaine, each weighing one kilogram. The drugs had been concealed inside cartons using cricket pads and gloves to evade detection. One suspect was detained at the scene.
Subsequent interrogation and follow-up action led investigators to a second cache. Acting on fresh leads, officials conducted a raid at a warehouse in Bhiwandi’s Rehnal area, a major warehousing hub. There, they recovered an additional 213 one-kilogram packets, taking the total seizure to 349 kilograms.
Preliminary findings suggest the drugs were smuggled into India through cavities in imported machinery. Each packet was reportedly wrapped in multiple layers of polythene and coated with a greasy substance, likely intended to avoid detection during transit. Authorities believe the use of Bhiwandi’s extensive warehousing network indicates a structured logistics chain involving import, storage, and distribution.
Officials noted the scale of the seizure was particularly significant, as annual cocaine recoveries in India typically range between 200 and 300 kilograms. The latest haul surpasses that average in a single operation.
Investigations are ongoing, with the NCB intensifying efforts to identify and apprehend the syndicate’s kingpin, along with its handlers, financiers, and intended recipients.
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