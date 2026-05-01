Rs 1,745 cr Mumbai cocaine bust nets 349 kg haul concealed in sports gear, machinery

A major anti-narcotics operation in Mumbai and its adjoining logistics belt has led to the seizure of 349 kilograms of high-grade cocaine valued at approximately Rs 1,745 crore, with authorities claiming to have dismantled a transnational drug syndicate.

The operation, led by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and codenamed “White Strike”, followed more than six months of intelligence gathering and surveillance. Coordinated raids were carried out across the Kalamboli–Bhiwandi corridor, spanning Navi Mumbai and parts of Thane district.

Officials described the crackdown as a two-stage operation. In the first phase, NCB teams intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Super Carry near the KWC warehousing complex in Kalamboli. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 136 packets of cocaine, each weighing one kilogram. The drugs had been concealed inside cartons using cricket pads and gloves to evade detection. One suspect was detained at the scene.