Rs 2,000: RBI doesn’t have power to withdraw banknotes, petitioner tells HC, court reserves verdict

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cannot withdraw from circulation or discontinue banknotes and only the central government is vested with such powers, the Delhi High Court was told on Tuesday.

The submission was made by the petitioner Rajneesh Bhaskar Gupta who has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the RBI’s decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes from circulation.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad reserved its order on the PIL after hearing the counsel for the petitioner and the RBI.

The petitioner submitted the RBI has no independent power to direct non-issuance or discontinuance of banknotes of any denominational value and this power is vested only with the Centre under section 24 (2) of the RBI Act, 1934.