Rs 4 crore hawala cash seized on Sagar–Bhopal highway; two arrested

In a significant operation against illegal cash movement, police in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district seized Rs 4 crore in unaccounted money believed to be linked to a hawala network operating between the state and Maharashtra.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a special team from the Moti Nagar police station set up a checkpoint near the Rahatgarh bypass late on Tuesday night. When officers attempted to stop a suspected vehicle around 11 p.m., the occupants tried to flee but were intercepted after a brief chase.

During inspection, officials found bundles of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes concealed beneath the rear seats and in hidden compartments. Initial inquiries suggest the cash was being transported from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra through underground hawala channels, according to police sources.

The two men in the vehicle, a driver from Nagpur and a passenger from Indore, were detained after they failed to produce any documents to justify the cash, in violation of Income Tax and RBI rules on large cash movement.