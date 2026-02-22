‘Rs 500 dhandhewali’: UPSC aspirant from Arunachal claims racial abuse by Delhi neighbours

A routine home improvement job in south Delhi snowballed into an ugly confrontation after three women from Arunachal Pradesh alleged that their neighbours hurled racial slurs and accused them of running a “massage parlour” and engaging in sex work.

The incident took place on 20 February at a rented flat in Malviya Nagar, where one of the women — a UPSC aspirant — lives with two roommates.

Recalling the episode, the civil services aspirant said what began as a disagreement over dust quickly turned personal. “They called us dhandewali (slur for sex worker), claimed we engage in sex work for Rs 500 by running a massage parlour, only because we are from the Northeast,” she said.

According to the women, they had called an electrician at around 3.30 pm to install an air conditioner in their fourth-floor flat. During the drilling, some dust and debris fell into the balcony of neighbours living below — Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain.

“We live on the fourth floor, and they live on the first floor. We had called an electrician to install an air conditioner. As he had to drill a small hole to fit a box, some dust fell onto the balcony of the neighbours on the ground floor. It was a minor issue, but they began abusing our electrician,” the aspirant said.

She said they apologised immediately and explained the dust fall was unintentional. “We apologised and explained it wasn't intentional, but they kept hurling more insults at us. Instead of talking about the main issue, they started targeting Northeast. They kept saying that northeastern people are illiterate. We do dhandhebazi (sex work) for Rs 500. They even threatened to beat me up.”

The women said they were stunned when the couple allegedly called the police. “Since the dispute was minor, we did not expect them to call the police. But they did, nd even got a case filed against us. The police came and noted our names, yet the couple continued hurling racial slurs at us in front of the officer,” she said.