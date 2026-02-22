‘Rs 500 dhandhewali’: UPSC aspirant from Arunachal claims racial abuse by Delhi neighbours
Minor dispute over drilling dust spirals into slur-laced confrontation; FIR filed under non-bailable BNS section
A routine home improvement job in south Delhi snowballed into an ugly confrontation after three women from Arunachal Pradesh alleged that their neighbours hurled racial slurs and accused them of running a “massage parlour” and engaging in sex work.
The incident took place on 20 February at a rented flat in Malviya Nagar, where one of the women — a UPSC aspirant — lives with two roommates.
Recalling the episode, the civil services aspirant said what began as a disagreement over dust quickly turned personal. “They called us dhandewali (slur for sex worker), claimed we engage in sex work for Rs 500 by running a massage parlour, only because we are from the Northeast,” she said.
According to the women, they had called an electrician at around 3.30 pm to install an air conditioner in their fourth-floor flat. During the drilling, some dust and debris fell into the balcony of neighbours living below — Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain.
“We live on the fourth floor, and they live on the first floor. We had called an electrician to install an air conditioner. As he had to drill a small hole to fit a box, some dust fell onto the balcony of the neighbours on the ground floor. It was a minor issue, but they began abusing our electrician,” the aspirant said.
She said they apologised immediately and explained the dust fall was unintentional. “We apologised and explained it wasn't intentional, but they kept hurling more insults at us. Instead of talking about the main issue, they started targeting Northeast. They kept saying that northeastern people are illiterate. We do dhandhebazi (sex work) for Rs 500. They even threatened to beat me up.”
The women said they were stunned when the couple allegedly called the police. “Since the dispute was minor, we did not expect them to call the police. But they did, nd even got a case filed against us. The police came and noted our names, yet the couple continued hurling racial slurs at us in front of the officer,” she said.
A purported video of the confrontation, now circulating on social media, shows Ruby allegedly accusing the women of engaging in sex work, while Harsh claims they run a massage parlour from their home. In the video, Ruby can allegedly be heard saying, “Rs 500 mei massage parlour mei kaam karne waali dhandhewali.”
“Are you sitting here to do business? Have you opened a massage parlour at home?” she is heard saying. A police officer present at the scene is seen intervening and attempting to calm the situation.
The Arunachali woman further alleged that when she questioned Harsh about his remarks, his wife escalated the confrontation. “When I asked him why he was saying that, his wife asked me to go and sleep with him,” she said.
In the video, Ruby can allegedly be heard saying, “Try sleeping with my husband and see how much strength he has. You run a massage parlour, you'll find out.”
Another neighbour from Arunachal Pradesh who stepped in to defuse the situation said she too was verbally abused. “The man's wife kept boasting that her father is a customs officer and threatened me, saying ‘we'll make you strip and dance’,” she alleged.
The women also claimed the couple accused them of caste-based discrimination. “They said we were targeting them because of caste, which is completely untrue. We don't even think that way,” one of the women said.
Police said an FIR has been registered at Malviya Nagar police station under sections 79 (word intended to insult a woman's modesty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention) and 196 (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain.
Section 196 is a cognisable and non-bailable offence. However, no arrests have been made so far.
Advocate Reena Rai, representing the three women, said the incident highlights the racial prejudice frequently faced by people from the Northeast in the national capital. “As neighbours, they should have provided these women, who live far away from home, a sense of security. Instead, they harassed them and made filthy remarks,” said Rai, who is from Sikkim.
“We are as much Indian as anyone else. Why are we treated like outsiders just because we are from the Northeast? We, too, have the right to live with equality and dignity,” she added.
For many in the Northeastern community, the episode revives memories of the December 2025 killing of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura’s Unakoti district who was attacked in Dehradun after being subjected to racial slurs.
Chakma and his younger brother were reportedly confronted by a group of men who allegedly mocked their Northeastern appearance, calling them “Chinki” and “Chinese”. When Chakma protested — insisting, “We are Indians” — the confrontation escalated into a violent assault. He suffered multiple stab injuries and died after 17 days in hospital. His brother survived.
The case triggered nationwide outrage, candlelight marches and demands for stronger legal safeguards against racially motivated violence. Several accused were arrested, though community leaders continue to argue that the incident reflected deep-seated prejudice faced by Northeastern citizens in mainland cities.
Against that backdrop, the Malviya Nagar confrontation — though not physically violent — can be seen as part of a larger pattern of stereotyping and hostility. The three women have demanded a formal apology, saying the alleged remarks were not merely personal insults but an affront to the dignity of the entire Northeastern community.
With PTI inputs
