RS bypolls: Congress nominates Abhishek Singhvi as its candidate from Telangana

The Congress on Wednesday, 14 August named Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana.

The vacancy was created after K Keshava Rao recently resigned from the House after quitting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress.

He was appointed as adviser to the Telangana government, a Cabinet rank post.

Singhvi is likely to win the bypoll this time and enter the Upper House with the Congress having the majority in Telangana.

Elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats in nine states, including Telangana, will be held on 3 September.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Singhvi for the by-election to the Council of States from Telangana, the party said in a statement.

Following the announcement, Singhvi said in a post on X, "My sincere gratitude to the Congress President, Shri Kharge, to two former CPs, Sonia ji & Rahul ji, to Priyanka ji and to all senior leadership for the trust and faith reposed in me."