RS likely to pass 'Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems Amendment Bill, 2022'

The Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss and pass the 'Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022' on Monday.



The bill was introduced last week by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also move a motion to elect two Members from amongst the House to be on the Committee on Official Language in an existing vacancy and another that will arise on August 1 due to the retirement of Subhash Chandra from the Rajya Sabha.