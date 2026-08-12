RSS affiliate urges govt to resist US tariff pressure, calls for boycott

The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) on Wednesday urged the government to stand firm against any US attempt to use tariffs to influence India's purchase of Russian oil and called for a boycott of American products and services if Washington continued to act against India's interests.

The RSS-affiliated organisation also called on the government to ensure that India-US trade negotiations are conducted on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual respect, and to reject any demands that could compromise India's agriculture, dairy sector, energy security or strategic autonomy.

In a statement, SJM national co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said the organisation "deeply regrets" the recently passed US Senate legislation authorising the president to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries making significant purchases of Russian oil.

The legislation has yet to complete the full legislative process and the tariffs would not be imposed automatically, the organisation said, but argued that the measure posed a threat to free and fair international trade and countries' right to determine their own energy policies.

"The organisation fully supports the government's stand that India's purchase of Russian crude is based on considerations of energy security, availability, pricing, diversification of supplies and the interests of Indian consumers," Mahajan said.

SJM said Russian crude had provided Indian refiners with an additional source of supply and helped diversify the country's import basket.

"This has not only eased inflationary pressure on Indian consumers, but has also helped in keeping energy prices low globally, including in the US," Mahajan added.

The organisation said the issue was particularly significant as India and the US are simultaneously negotiating a bilateral trade agreement.

"The SJM believes that trade negotiations between two sovereign countries must take place on the basis of mutual respect, reciprocity and equality, and not through threats of punitive tariffs," Mahajan said.