RSS an anti-constitutional cult, believes women are property of men: Rahul

"The RSS is an all male anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men. I believe in Shiva-Shakti," Gandhi said on X.

"That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their 'own' women are on my side," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi's remarks came on the foundation day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In his 'Vijayadashami' speech in Nagpur earlier in the day, RSS chief Bhagwat said that regime change agitations do not resolve fundamental problems, warning that protests could become instruments of political interests and fuel divisions in society rather than delivering solutions.