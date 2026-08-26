Indian Overseas Congress raises concerns over RSS chief Bhagwat’s US visit

The Indian Overseas Congress’ US chapter has raised concerns over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to the United States, questioning the organisation’s efforts to present itself to American audiences as a cultural body promoting “universal oneness” and “civilisational dialogue”.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Indian Overseas Congress USA (IOCUSA) said American political, business, religious and civic leaders engaging with RSS representatives should consider the organisation’s “history, ideology and political consequences”.

The group also expressed concerns over what it described as issues surrounding religious nationalism and minority rights, arguing that the RSS’s overseas messaging should be viewed alongside its ideological record in India.

Bhagwat arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the RSS’s global outreach programme marking its centenary year. He is scheduled to address a gathering of around 5,000 people at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 29.

RSS outlines objectives of US outreach

The RSS has said Bhagwat’s foreign visit has three main objectives: presenting what it describes as a factual and positive perspective on India, Hindu society and the organisation; conveying the message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, or the world being one family; and expanding dialogue with mainstream society on the interests and rights of Hindus and people of Indian origin.

IOCUSA, however, said the RSS should not be assessed solely on the basis of its messaging during its overseas outreach.

The organisation said its ideological history and its political and social consequences also needed to be considered when American leaders engage with its representatives.