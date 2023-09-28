RSS-backed front retains DUTA president post, wins by reduced margin

Apart from this, other winning candidates among the 15-member DUTA executive are Trimbak Chumbak of NDTF, who polled 6,929 votes; Abha Dev of DTF, who polled 6,918 votes; Amit Singh of NDTF, who got 6,816 votes; Rudrasish Chakraborty of DTF who polled 5,688 votes; Sudhanshu Kumar of Congress-aligned INTEC(I), who received 5,264 votes; N Sachin of CTF, who polled 5,197 votes; Deo Nandan of AADTA, who got 4,939 votes; Bimalendra Tirthankar of AADTA, who received 4,769 votes; Anand Prakash of AADTA got 4,517 votes; Anil Kumar of SDTF received 4,296 votes; and Sanjeev Kaushal of DTF, who got 4,109 votes.

“This is not a big win for NDTF with the thousands of appointments made over last two years. They were hoping for a larger margin of victory. Our campaign amongst teachers was on challenges facing higher education and displacement of serving teachers. Teachers helped us to give a very close fight. We were hoping for a win and the alliance will continue to work for the welfare of teachers,” said professor Abha Dev Habib.