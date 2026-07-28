RSS 'most unpatriotic, anti-national organisation': Priyank Kharge
Karnata home minister reiterates that the state government could introduce legislation forcing the RSS to register if it continues to evade the legal framework
Escalating his attack on the BJP's parent organsisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday, 28 July, described it as "the most unpatriotic and anti-national organisation in the history of India" and reiterated his demand that it register itself under the law.
Addressing a conference on Why Registration of the RSS is Necessary,—organised by Samajwadi Sangam—at HKS Bhavan in Delhi, Kharge alleged that while the RSS projects itself as a patriotic organisation and questions the nationalism of others, its own historical record tells a different story.
"They believe they are the biggest patriotic organisation and keep issuing certificates of patriotism to others. But the truth is that the RSS is the most unpatriotic and anti-national organisation in India's history," Kharge said.
He added that the growing influence of the RSS reflected the failure of democratic forces to hold it accountable.
"If the RSS is expanding and becoming stronger, then it is our mistake. We believed that this is a democracy, that there is a Constitution, and that everyone should get an opportunity. But that was our mistake," he said.
Kharge said he had written to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat soon after assuming office as Karnataka Home Minister, asking the organisation to get itself registered. He said nearly five weeks had passed without any response.
"I knew he would not respond, but this is only the beginning," Kharge said.
Warning of legislative action, Kharge said the Karnataka government could bring a law mandating the RSS to register if it continued to remain outside the legal framework.
"If necessary, we will bring legislation in Karnataka to bring the RSS under the ambit of the law. They take advantage of loopholes to avoid registration. If they want to function peacefully in Karnataka, they will have to register. If they do not comply with the law, they will face action, including a ban," he warned.
Also Read: Is the RSS above the law?
Invoking the freedom movement, Kharge alleged that the RSS had historically opposed both the Tricolour and the Constitution. He also claimed that the organisation had held "150 rallies at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against the Constitution."
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who also participated, said Kharge had brought the issue of the RSS's organisational status to the centre of political debate.
"The expansion of the RSS can only be countered through the expansion of constitutionalism," Bhushan said.
It may be recalled that during the RSS's centenary celebrations, Kharge had urged the organisation to use the milestone as an opportunity for greater transparency by registering itself and making its functioning more accountable.
Responding to Kharge's demand at the time, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had dismissed it as a political exercise, insisting that the organisation had nothing to hide.
"I don't need to respond. There are many unregistered institutions and traditions. We are not secretive. We work openly, invite people and tell them about the Sangh. This is politics, and these gimmicks have been tried before. We are used to it," Bhagwat had told a news agency.
Founded in 1925, the RSS has been banned three times—in 1948 following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi; during the Emergency in 1975; and after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. The last ban was lifted in 1993.