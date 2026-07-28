RSS 'most unpatriotic, anti-national organisation': Priyank Kharge

Escalating his attack on the BJP's parent organsisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday, 28 July, described it as "the most unpatriotic and anti-national organisation in the history of India" and reiterated his demand that it register itself under the law.

Addressing a conference on Why Registration of the RSS is Necessary,—organised by Samajwadi Sangam—at HKS Bhavan in Delhi, Kharge alleged that while the RSS projects itself as a patriotic organisation and questions the nationalism of others, its own historical record tells a different story.

"They believe they are the biggest patriotic organisation and keep issuing certificates of patriotism to others. But the truth is that the RSS is the most unpatriotic and anti-national organisation in India's history," Kharge said.

He added that the growing influence of the RSS reflected the failure of democratic forces to hold it accountable.

"If the RSS is expanding and becoming stronger, then it is our mistake. We believed that this is a democracy, that there is a Constitution, and that everyone should get an opportunity. But that was our mistake," he said.

Kharge said he had written to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat soon after assuming office as Karnataka Home Minister, asking the organisation to get itself registered. He said nearly five weeks had passed without any response.

"I knew he would not respond, but this is only the beginning," Kharge said.

Warning of legislative action, Kharge said the Karnataka government could bring a law mandating the RSS to register if it continued to remain outside the legal framework.

"If necessary, we will bring legislation in Karnataka to bring the RSS under the ambit of the law. They take advantage of loopholes to avoid registration. If they want to function peacefully in Karnataka, they will have to register. If they do not comply with the law, they will face action, including a ban," he warned.