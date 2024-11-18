RSS remarks case: Javed Akhtar acquitted

A Mumbai court has acquitted veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar in a defamation case against him, over his allegedly objectionable remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The complainant has withdrawn the case.

The judicial magistrate (first class) of Mulund, S.D. Chakkar, disposed of the case on 8 November, marking it withdrawn.

A copy of the order was made available on 18 November, Monday.

Advocate Santosh Dubey, who claims to be an RSS supporter, filed a complaint against Akhtar before the magistrate's court in October 2021, claiming offences under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a television interview, he had alleged that Akhtar unnecessarily dragged the name of the RSS and defamed the Nagpur-based organisation in a "calculated and well-planned move".