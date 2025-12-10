RTI under strain, yet again: TMC MP says government hollowing out transparency law

Trinamool Congress MP Mohammed Nadimul Haque on Wednesday accused the Union government of weakening India’s transparency regime through persistent neglect and deliberate administrative dilution of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Haque claimed the Centre appeared “reluctant and scared” to disclose information, and warned that the law’s spirit was being hollowed out despite remaining intact on paper.

Haque said the RTI Act was rooted in Article 19 of the Constitution, which guarantees the Fundamental Right to freedom of speech and expression, including the right to seek information. When enacted in 2005, India’s transparency law was widely regarded as one of the most robust in the world. “We were the only country with a mandatory 30-day limit to give information. It transformed governance,” he said.

However, he alleged that over the last decade, the transparency law had been “systematically demolished”.

Taking a swipe at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance , he argued that the government had effectively become the “No Data Available” administration, routinely pleading lack of information on issues of public importance.

This, he claimed, reflected a broader pattern of weakening independent oversight and reducing the public’s ability to question the executive.

A major chunk of Haque’s criticism centred on the current state of the CIC (Central Information Commission). As of November 2025, eight out of ten posts at the CIC were vacant, he said. India has also been without a Chief Information Commissioner since 5 September.