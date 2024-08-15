Govt's Partition Horrors Remembrance Day spreads hatred: Kharge

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Thursday, 15 August said the rulers of today are encouraging divisive thinking and marking the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day with the intention of spreading hatred.

In his address at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, Kharge condemned the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), saying that the Sangh Parivar promoted the British divide-and-rule policy for their own benefit.

"Unity in diversity is our strength and not a weakness. Some people propagate that we got independence easily but the truth is that lakhs of people made sacrifices, left their homes and even people from well-to-do families spent time in jails," he said.

Instead of walking the path shown by them, the rulers of today are giving encouragement to divisive thinking, he said.

"They mark Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas with the intention of spreading hatred. Those who did not participate in the Independence movement give advice to the Congress party and without any contribution want to be counted among the martyrs," the Congress president said.

The Modi government has been observing 14 August as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day since 2021 in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the country's Partition.