Rupee crashes 64 paise to settle at all-time low of 93.53 against US dollar

The rupee plunged 64 paise to close at a record low of 93.53 against the US dollar on Friday, pressured by sustained foreign fund outflows and a sharp rise in crude oil prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

The local currency opened at 92.92 in the interbank foreign exchange market and quickly breached the 93-per-dollar mark for the first time. It continued to weaken through the session before settling at its lowest-ever closing level.

The fall comes after the rupee had already hit a previous record low of 92.89 on Wednesday. Forex markets were closed on Thursday for Gudhi Padwa.

Currency traders said the rupee is facing significant pressure from a combination of rising oil prices and a broader shift towards risk aversion among global investors. Elevated geopolitical uncertainty — particularly linked to the ongoing Iran conflict — has pushed energy prices higher, raising concerns about India’s trade deficit and inflation outlook.