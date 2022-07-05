Rupee plunges by 41 paise to record low of 79.36 against US dollar

The rupee fell by 41 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 79.36 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a strong greenback overseas and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.04 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.02 and a low of 79.38.

It finally settled at 79.36 (provisional), down 41 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee had closed at 78.95 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee hit a fresh record low against the US Dollar on Tuesday on the back of stronger dollar and weaker-than-expected domestic data, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.