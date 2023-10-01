Rural women join hands to stand guard against drug peddlers in Punjab

With the Punjab Police motivating villagers to play a crucial role to trace and help identify drug traffickers, women-led groups in the rural areas have joined hands to ensure community protection from the alarming rise in drug abuse among the youth.

Armed with lathis and torches, the women volunteers became active as dusk falls by resorting to the age-old practice of “thikri pehra” (community policing) to catch drug peddlers.

By erecting multiple checkpoints and roadblocks at the village entry points, they stop all vehicles and search them thoroughly by using torches. On being satisfied about the person’s identity, he or she is allowed to enter the village.

On suspicion, they use mobile phones to communicate and on catching a drug peddler, they make a video and put it on social media before calling the police.