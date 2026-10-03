Russian offer in cross-hair as India may finalise MRFA deal by current financial year: IAF chief
Air chief says 114-fighter Rafale negotiations are under way; Su-57 remains an option if AMCA faces delays
IAF chief says India could finalise the fighter MRFA deal this financial year.
Russia has offered the Su-57, but the IAF has not taken a decision on it.
The force needs 36-40 new fighter aircraft annually to address squadron shortages.
India could finalise its much-awaited multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) deal by the end of the current financial year if negotiations progress as planned, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said on Saturday.
India cleared a proposal in February to acquire 114 Rafale fighters from France under a government-to-government framework. Price negotiations and other issues related to the acquisition are currently under discussion.
The IAF chief also said the force may have to consider another fighter platform if the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme is delayed.
"Russia has offered us Su-57 jets, but no decision has been made on it," Singh said.
The Russian offer could provide an alternative fifth-generation fighter capability while India develops the AMCA. Moscow has offered joint production of the Su-57 in India and technology cooperation. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that Russia was willing to offer joint production and technology sharing without restrictions.
A Russian fighter would also build on an existing Indian ecosystem around Sukhoi aircraft. The IAF operates the Su-30MKI, while Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has extensive experience in its licensed production, maintenance and upgrades.
The government has also approved further Su-30 engine overhaul work to extend the fleet's service life.
The broader India-Russia defence relationship is another factor. India operates Russian-origin S-400 air-defence systems, and the systems were highlighted for their role in the country's layered air-defence network during Operation Sindoor.
The Su-30MKI also remains central to the IAF's combat fleet and was employed during Operation Sindoor.
Singh said the IAF needs at least 36-40 fighter aircraft annually over the next few years as it seeks to address declining squadron strength.
He also stressed the need for an AI-augmented force and greater domestic capability to develop fighter engines.