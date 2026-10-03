Russian offer in cross-hair as India may finalise MRFA deal by current financial year: IAF chief

IAF chief says India could finalise the fighter MRFA deal this financial year.

Russia has offered the Su-57, but the IAF has not taken a decision on it.

The force needs 36-40 new fighter aircraft annually to address squadron shortages.

India could finalise its much-awaited multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) deal by the end of the current financial year if negotiations progress as planned, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said on Saturday.

India cleared a proposal in February to acquire 114 Rafale fighters from France under a government-to-government framework. Price negotiations and other issues related to the acquisition are currently under discussion.

The IAF chief also said the force may have to consider another fighter platform if the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme is delayed.

"Russia has offered us Su-57 jets, but no decision has been made on it," Singh said.

The Russian offer could provide an alternative fifth-generation fighter capability while India develops the AMCA. Moscow has offered joint production of the Su-57 in India and technology cooperation. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that Russia was willing to offer joint production and technology sharing without restrictions.

A Russian fighter would also build on an existing Indian ecosystem around Sukhoi aircraft. The IAF operates the Su-30MKI, while Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has extensive experience in its licensed production, maintenance and upgrades.