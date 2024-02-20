Russia's ally India is “on the side of peace”

BJP national spokesperson, Jaiveer Shergill, reaffirmed India's strong friendship and alliance with Russia, emphasising mutual support between the two nations. "Russia was is and will remain India's strong friend and ally as a nation," said Shergill.

"India has also been very clear vocal in the G20 declaration and before that at every Summit, India is on the side of the peace," he added.

India advocates for peace, opposes violence and terrorism, and upholds a foreign policy of "strategic autonomy and nonalignment".

Regarding the situation between Russia and Ukraine, Shergill said "the G20 declaration said that Russia and Ukraine should come to a unanimous solution."