Sabarimala case: ED begins questioning as SIT gears up to file charge sheet

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday began its first round of questioning in the Sabarimala gold robbery case, with former Travancore Devaswom Board administrative officer Murari Babu appearing before the agency’s Kochi office.

The development comes at a critical stage, with the high court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) preparing to file its charge sheet in the case. Murari Babu was summoned in connection with the Dwarapalaka and Kattilappally cases linked to the alleged gold robbery at the Sabarimala temple.

He is the first person to be questioned by the ED since the agency formally entered the probe, even as the SIT continues its investigation into the predicate offences. Babu had earlier secured statutory bail after the SIT failed to file charge sheets within the prescribed period, becoming the first accused in the case to be released on default bail.