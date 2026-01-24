Kerala opposition alleges probe lapses in Sabarimala gold theft case

Kerala’s Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of undermining the investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case, alleging that delays by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) were the result of pressure from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Satheesan said the SIT’s failure to file charge sheets within the legally mandated 90-day period had enabled key accused to obtain statutory bail. He described the lapse as a serious blow to the prosecution in a case involving the alleged theft of gold linked to the Sabarimala temple.

According to the Congress leader, Murari Babu was granted default bail due to the delay, while the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, has already secured bail in one case and could do so in others if similar procedural failures continue. Satheesan warned that the situation could allow accused persons to walk free shortly after arrest if charge sheets are not filed on time.

He also criticised the SIT for not even submitting an interim charge sheet, arguing that this had significantly weakened the case against the accused. “Such lapses have opened the door for those under investigation to seek bail with ease,” he said.