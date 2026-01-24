Kerala opposition alleges probe lapses in Sabarimala gold theft case
LoP V.D. Satheesan claims SIT delays under pressure from Chief Minister’s Office allowed accused to secure bail
Kerala’s Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of undermining the investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case, alleging that delays by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) were the result of pressure from the Chief Minister’s Office.
Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Satheesan said the SIT’s failure to file charge sheets within the legally mandated 90-day period had enabled key accused to obtain statutory bail. He described the lapse as a serious blow to the prosecution in a case involving the alleged theft of gold linked to the Sabarimala temple.
According to the Congress leader, Murari Babu was granted default bail due to the delay, while the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, has already secured bail in one case and could do so in others if similar procedural failures continue. Satheesan warned that the situation could allow accused persons to walk free shortly after arrest if charge sheets are not filed on time.
He also criticised the SIT for not even submitting an interim charge sheet, arguing that this had significantly weakened the case against the accused. “Such lapses have opened the door for those under investigation to seek bail with ease,” he said.
Satheesan further claimed that neither the allegedly stolen gold nor other items linked to the case have been recovered so far, raising questions about the effectiveness of the investigation.
Alleging undue interference, he said the SIT was subjected to “intense pressure” from the Chief Minister’s Office to delay filing charge sheets, an accusation he claimed was later reflected in court observations. While maintaining that the Opposition still trusted the SIT as an institution, he said its handling of this particular case fell well short of legal and procedural expectations.
Referring to earlier court proceedings, Satheesan noted that bail had initially been denied to the accused due to concerns that they might tamper with evidence if released. “Creating circumstances in which those previously denied bail are able to secure statutory bail is unacceptable,” he said.
He also cited Supreme Court observations questioning whether individuals accused of stealing gold linked to Lord Ayyappa were now seeking bail, underscoring the seriousness of the matter and the public sentiment surrounding the case.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines