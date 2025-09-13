Congress-led UDF will oppose SIR in Kerala: V.D. Satheesan

Kerala Assembly Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan on Saturday, 13 September, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the special intensive revision (SIR) as a political tool to disrupt free and fair elections, asserting that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would strongly oppose any attempt to implement the exercise in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan claimed that implementing SIR in Kerala could result in the removal of long-time voters from the electoral rolls, including many who have been casting ballots for over 20 years.

“They want the voter list to revert to its 2002 status,” he said, referring to the last time SIR was carried out in the state.