Sabarimala gold heist case: ED raids 21 places in Kerala, TN, Karnataka

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday dramatically stepped up its investigation into the alleged money laundering angle of the Sabarimala gold robbery case, launching a series of coordinated raids across three southern states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

ED teams fanned out to as many as 21 locations, targeting the homes and business premises of several key accused and associates as the probe entered a more intense phase. The action comes amid mounting scrutiny over the alleged siphoning of gold from the famed hill shrine, a case that has sent shockwaves through political and religious circles alike.

So far, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has arrested 13 people, all of whom are currently in judicial custody. The SIT is conducting a parallel criminal investigation under the direct supervision of the Kerala High Court, even as the ED pursues the financial trail linked to the alleged crime.

Among the locations searched on Tuesday were the residences of the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, CPI(M) leaders Murari Babu, A. Padmakumar and N. Vasu, as well as the premises of Bellary-based gold trader Govardhan. ED officials also raided establishments connected to Pankaj Bhandari, the chief executive officer of Chennai-based Smart Creations, who is alleged to have played a role in melting and disposing of the gold plates removed from the shrine.