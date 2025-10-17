Sabarimala gold missing case: SIT arrests prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty
Travancore Devaswom Board Vigilance Wing had interrogated Potty for two days and recorded his statement as part of its preliminary inquiry
In a major development in the high-profile Sabarimala temple gold missing case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday, 17 October, arrested the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, marking a crucial step in the probe that has drawn intense public and judicial scrutiny in Kerala.
According to police sources, Potty — a Bengaluru-based businessman — was taken into custody from his residence at Pulimath, near Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday evening. He was brought to the Crime Branch office in the state capital, where he was interrogated through the night. Following the questioning, the SIT formally recorded his arrest on Friday morning.
After routine medical examination at a government hospital, Potty was to be shifted to Pathanamthitta by afternoon and produced before the Ranni court later in the day. The SIT is expected to seek his custody for an extended interrogation to trace the missing gold and unravel the wider network behind the alleged misappropriation.
The SIT, formed on the direction of the Kerala High Court, is investigating two interlinked cases — one concerning the missing gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols, and another related to the loss of gold from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames of the Sabarimala temple.
Investigators are also probing the possible involvement of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials and members, who had in 2019 entrusted Potty with the gold-clad copper plates from the temple for electroplating work. Allegations surfaced that the returned materials were of significantly reduced gold content, triggering widespread outrage and prompting judicial intervention.
Earlier, the TDB Vigilance Wing had interrogated Potty for two days and recorded his statement as part of its preliminary inquiry.
The Kerala High Court, which took serious note of the temple’s loss of gold, has given the SIT a six-week deadline to complete its investigation and submit a detailed report.
With PTI inputs