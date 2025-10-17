Sabarimala gold missing case: SIT arrests prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty

In a major development in the high-profile Sabarimala temple gold missing case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday, 17 October, arrested the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, marking a crucial step in the probe that has drawn intense public and judicial scrutiny in Kerala.

According to police sources, Potty — a Bengaluru-based businessman — was taken into custody from his residence at Pulimath, near Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday evening. He was brought to the Crime Branch office in the state capital, where he was interrogated through the night. Following the questioning, the SIT formally recorded his arrest on Friday morning.

After routine medical examination at a government hospital, Potty was to be shifted to Pathanamthitta by afternoon and produced before the Ranni court later in the day. The SIT is expected to seek his custody for an extended interrogation to trace the missing gold and unravel the wider network behind the alleged misappropriation.