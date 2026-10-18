Sabarimala preparations fall short, says minister; flags crowd-control concerns
K Muraleedharan questions unfinished plant repairs, pending rice contract and coordination between Devaswom Board and police
Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan has flagged unfinished prasadam plant repairs and gaps in crowd-control coordination ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.
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The Board has yet to finalise a rice contract, with repairs to the aravana plant expected to be completed by 5 November.
The shrine is open for Thula masam rituals until 22 October and will reopen on 17 November for the 41-day Mandalam season.
Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction with preparations for the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season, pointing to unfinished prasadam production facilities, delayed maintenance and apparent gaps in crowd-management coordination.
His remarks followed a visit with Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Saturday to review facilities at locations associated with the pilgrimage.
Speaking to a television channel, Muraleedharan said his principal concerns were managing the large influx of devotees and ensuring adequate supplies of appam and aravana, the two main prasadam offerings at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.
He said repairs and renovation at the aravana payasam manufacturing plant remained incomplete, while the Devaswom Board had not finalised the contract for rice.
“I am not completely satisfied with the steps being taken to ensure the prasadam sufficiency,” the minister said. He added that he had been told the plant work would be completed and production would begin by 5 November.
Muraleedharan said he had directed the Board to give these issues particular attention. He also flagged an apparent lack of coordination between the Board and police over crowd control, alongside delays in temple maintenance.
Around 29,000 devotees reached the shrine on Saturday ahead of the Thula masam pujas, which began on Sunday, he said. The available aravana stock stood at two lakh portions.
The minister said he had asked the Board to exercise additional care until 22 October, when the shrine closes after the monthly rituals, and to improve arrangements thereafter.
Following Saturday’s review, Satheesan said temple rituals and prasadam arrangements were the Board’s responsibility. Its president had assured the government that there would be no shortage of prasadam or other facilities at the shrine, the Chief Minister said.
Aravana is a sweet preparation made with red rice, jaggery, ghee and spices, while appam is a sweet rice-based offering.
The shrine will remain open from 18 to 22 October for Thula masam rituals. It is scheduled to reopen on 17 November for the 41-day Mandalam pilgrimage season.
With PTI inputs