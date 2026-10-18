Sabarimala preparations fall short, says minister; flags crowd-control concerns

“I am not completely satisfied with the steps being taken to ensure the prasadam sufficiency,” the minister said. He added that he had been told the plant work would be completed and production would begin by 5 November.

Muraleedharan said he had directed the Board to give these issues particular attention. He also flagged an apparent lack of coordination between the Board and police over crowd control, alongside delays in temple maintenance.

Around 29,000 devotees reached the shrine on Saturday ahead of the Thula masam pujas, which began on Sunday, he said. The available aravana stock stood at two lakh portions.

The minister said he had asked the Board to exercise additional care until 22 October, when the shrine closes after the monthly rituals, and to improve arrangements thereafter.

Following Saturday’s review, Satheesan said temple rituals and prasadam arrangements were the Board’s responsibility. Its president had assured the government that there would be no shortage of prasadam or other facilities at the shrine, the Chief Minister said.

Aravana is a sweet preparation made with red rice, jaggery, ghee and spices, while appam is a sweet rice-based offering.

The shrine will remain open from 18 to 22 October for Thula masam rituals. It is scheduled to reopen on 17 November for the 41-day Mandalam pilgrimage season.

With PTI inputs