Sankaran Namboothiri selected as Sabarimala chief priest ahead of pilgrimage season

Areekkara Subrahmanyan Sankaran Namboothiri has been selected as Sabarimala’s new chief priest through a draw of lots.

A Damodaran Namboothiri will become chief priest of the nearby Malikappuram Devi Temple.

Both will begin their one-year tenures on 16 November, ahead of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Areekkara Subrahmanyan Sankaran Namboothiri was selected as the new melsanthi, or chief priest, of the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on Sunday, ahead of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

A Damodaran Namboothiri was chosen as chief priest of the Malikappuram Devi Temple, situated around 100 metres from the Sabarimala shrine.

Officials said the draw of lots took place after the dawn pooja. Seven candidates were in contention for the Sabarimala position.

Both priests will assume charge on 16 November for one year, a day before the Sabarimala temple opens for the pilgrimage season.

Sabarimala has been a political flashpoint in Kerala since the Supreme Court’s 2018 verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine. The previous Left-led government’s efforts to implement the ruling faced protests from Hindu organisations and the BJP, with the Congress also opposing its handling of the issue.

The confrontation brought questions of faith, tradition and gender equality to the centre of the state’s political debate.