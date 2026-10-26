Pilot, Badal question Punjab govt over Moga firing that killed two
Three others injured in attack outside a shop in Angadpura; police investigate possible link to an old rivalry
Two people were killed and three injured after gunmen opened fire on a group outside a shop in Moga’s Angadpura neighbourhood
Congress leader Sachin Pilot and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal criticised the Punjab government over public safety and governance
Police are investigating the attack, with an old rivalry being examined as a possible motive
Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal criticised the Punjab government on Monday after two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting in Moga’s Angadpura neighbourhood.
Pilot described the incident as evidence of problems extending beyond policing, saying it raised serious concerns about governance, public safety and accountability in the state.
In a post on X, the Congress leader called the firing deeply disturbing and said Punjab’s situation demanded urgent attention.
According to preliminary information, a group was sitting outside a shop when a black SUV pulled up. Its occupants allegedly fired indiscriminately at those gathered before escaping.
Five people were injured in the attack. Four sustained bullet wounds, while another was reportedly struck by bullet splinters. Two of the injured subsequently died, and the others were admitted to hospital for treatment.
Badal also condemned the shooting, questioning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s handling of law and order. In a post on X, the SAD chief said the daylight attack reflected a breakdown in public safety and claimed criminals were operating without fear of police action.
Invoking the government’s “Rangla Punjab” vision, Badal questioned how it squared with the violence in Moga and accused the administration of failing to protect residents.
Preliminary information suggests the attack may have stemmed from an old rivalry, although investigators have yet to establish the motive.
Moga police chief Sartaj Singh Chahal said a team reached the spot after being alerted to the firing. Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances of the attack.
With IANS inputs