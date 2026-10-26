Pilot, Badal question Punjab govt over Moga firing that killed two

Two people were killed and three injured after gunmen opened fire on a group outside a shop in Moga’s Angadpura neighbourhood

Congress leader Sachin Pilot and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal criticised the Punjab government over public safety and governance

Police are investigating the attack, with an old rivalry being examined as a possible motive

Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal criticised the Punjab government on Monday after two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting in Moga’s Angadpura neighbourhood.

Pilot described the incident as evidence of problems extending beyond policing, saying it raised serious concerns about governance, public safety and accountability in the state.

In a post on X, the Congress leader called the firing deeply disturbing and said Punjab’s situation demanded urgent attention.

According to preliminary information, a group was sitting outside a shop when a black SUV pulled up. Its occupants allegedly fired indiscriminately at those gathered before escaping.