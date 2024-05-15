Sachin Tendulkar’s security guard shoots self in hometown

In a shocking incident, a State Reserve Police Force jawan (SRPF), who was attached to the security detail of cricket maestro Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, allegedly shot himself at his native home in Jamner town, an official said in Jalgaon, Maharashtra on Wednesday, 15 May.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Kapde, who had reportedly gone on a brief vacation to his ancestral place.

Kapde (39) who shot himself in the neck with his service gun is survived by his aged parents, wife, two minor children, a brother and other family members.