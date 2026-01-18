Sacking of Somnath Temple: What history tells us and newspapers don’t

Wealth of Temples is what made them the targets of plunder, historians have concluded. Temples were not just places of worship but acted as a central bank to the rulers, hosting vast reserves of gold, ornaments and precious stones and jewellery. Rulers needed a steady stream of resources to keep a standing army and raiding territories for plunder was common for this purpose. Mahmud of Ghazni’s empire-building in Central Asia required a constant influx of gold to pay his standing army. His raids were targeted strikes on wealthy urban centers—including Somnath, Mathura, and Kannauj—where the concentrated wealth was greatest. Temples were also centres of learning and demolishing them were meant more to spite and humiliate the losing ruler. Crucially, Mahmud also brutally suppressed fellow Muslims, such as the Ismailis in Multan, indicating that his sword was guided more by the pursuit of resources and the consolidation of power than by a monolithic religious agenda.

Mahmud Ghazni’s campaigns against Muslims: To understand the motivations behind such raids, one must look toward the seminal work of Professor Mohammad Habib. In his analysis of the Ghaznavid expeditions, Habib argued that Mahmud’s primary impulse was not the proselytization of Islam, but the acquisition of vast wealth. In the medieval world, temples were not only spiritual centers but also the principal repositories of the state’s bullion and accumulated capital.

Mahmud’s state depended on the continuous influx of plunder to pay his army and sustain his court. Habib’s scholarship suggests that Mahmud acted as a "secular" plunderer in pursuit of resources to fund his Central Asian empire. His campaigns against fellow Muslims—including the brutal suppression of Ismailis in Multan—make it impossible to frame his actions as a simple war of Islam against Hinduism.

Muslims were valued business partners: For leaders today, Somnath may serve as a "beacon of indomitable spirit," a symbol used to link modern national resurgence to an ancient struggle. However, a 1264 AD inscription reveals that just two centuries after Mahmud’s raid, a wealthy Arab ship-owner, Nur-ud-din Firuz, was granted land to build a mosque right near the Somnath temple. This transaction was facilitated by the temple’s own administration and local Hindu elites. This suggests that for those living in the medieval period, the "Muslim" was often a vital business partner in a cosmopolitan maritime world, not a perpetual enemy.

The legend of "seventeen destructions": We often hear that the temple was destroyed and rebuilt seventeen times. Does the archaeological evidence support this cycle of perpetual ruin? The "seventeen destructions" is a powerful emotive trope, but it lacks credible archaeological and historical backing. Research by Satish Chandra and others suggests that while the 1026 raid was a significant event, it did not lead to a civilizational rupture.

Sanskrit inscriptions from the period following the raid barely mention the sacking of the temple, much less about any societal "trauma". In fact, by 1038, pilgrim records suggest the temple was functional once again. Periods of decline over the centuries were often caused by shifting maritime trade routes, natural erosion, or the waning of local royal patronage rather than a sequence of seventeen "barbaric" invasions. The narrative of constant destruction is largely a later construction, intended to amplify the theme of victimhood.

When history is mobilised for year-long celebrations precisely as major elections approach, the political intent is difficult to ignore. By framing historical raids as a current grievance, political parties can divert attention from contemporary governance failures — such as economic distress or unemployment—toward a more emotive "civilizational" struggle.

This helps keep the "communal fire" stoked, ensuring that the electorate remains focused on identity rather than policy or outcomes.

(Hasnain Naqvi is a former member of the history faculty at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai)