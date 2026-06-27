Taratala warehouse collapse: Crackdown stalls Kolkata's construction, leaving workers and developers in limbo

The West Bengal government's decision to halt construction work across the city following the deadly Taratala warehouse collapse has pushed Kolkata's building industry into deep uncertainty, leaving contractors counting heavy losses and thousands of construction workers worried about their livelihoods.

While the state government has defended the suspension as a necessary safety measure, the fallout has spread rapidly across the sector. Developers say projects worth crores of rupees have come to a standstill, contractors are struggling to retain workers, and daily wage labourers are leaving the city in search of employment elsewhere.

The crisis comes even as Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari appealed to construction companies to provide food and other essential supplies to workers who have travelled from distant districts and are unable to return home because of the sudden stoppage of work.

The Chief Minister said the request was being made on humanitarian grounds and would be conveyed to developers through Kolkata Municipal Corporation Commissioner Smita Pandey and Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda.

Industry representatives, however, say humanitarian assistance alone will not address the growing crisis facing the construction sector.

Leading developer Vinay Kundalia said, "The organised real estate projects are executed under the strict supervision of qualified engineers, adhere to sanctioned plans and maintain rigid quality controls. The government should focus on illegal and unauthorised construction instead of imposing a blanket suspension."

Developers estimate that the industry is losing between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore every day the shutdown continues. Several companies have expressed hope that the government-appointed committee auditing under-construction projects will complete its work quickly so that safe projects can resume.

Labour contractors say the biggest victims are the thousands of daily wage workers whose incomes have stopped overnight.

"The vast majority of our workforce depends on daily wages. Every day without work means no money to feed their families," labour contractor Sadikul Sheikh said.

Contractors estimate that between 35,000 and 40,000 workers have been directly affected by the suspension. Many have already begun returning to their villages or seeking work in neighbouring states, fearing that the uncertainty could continue for weeks.

Developers warn that if skilled workers leave Kolkata in large numbers, restarting projects after the restrictions are lifted will become even more difficult.

Apart from the suspension itself, some contractors have alleged that workers are becoming increasingly frightened because they are being stopped or questioned while working, even on projects that they believe are not covered by the government's order.

Contractor Sanjay Basu claimed that the situation has created confusion on the ground.