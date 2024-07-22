Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra; ship resting on its side
An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident, according to a press release
A sailor is missing after a fire broke out aboard the Indian Navy's multi-role frigate INS Brahmaputra at the Mumbai dockyard, an official said on Monday, adding that the ship is now resting on its side.
“A fire had broken out on board Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role frigate, on the evening of July 21 while she was undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard Mumbai,” an official release said.
“The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with the assistance of fire fighters from the dockyard and other ships in harbour, by the morning of July 22. Further follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out,” it said.
On the afternoon on Monday, the ship experienced severe listing to one side (port side), the release said. “Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side,” it added.
“All the personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress. An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident,” the release said.
The INS Brahmaputra (F31) is the lead ship of her class of guided missile frigates of the Navy, and was built at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata.
The ship's design and construction are entirely Indian, and a modification of the Godavari class of frigates. It is fitted with a range of modern sensor suites and matching weapon systems, and was commissioned on 14 April 2000 by Captain Pradeep Chauhan.
