Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra; ship resting on its side

A sailor is missing after a fire broke out aboard the Indian Navy's multi-role frigate INS Brahmaputra at the Mumbai dockyard, an official said on Monday, adding that the ship is now resting on its side.

“A fire had broken out on board Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role frigate, on the evening of July 21 while she was undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard Mumbai,” an official release said.

“The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with the assistance of fire fighters from the dockyard and other ships in harbour, by the morning of July 22. Further follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out,” it said.