Salman Khan gets another threat, asked to cough up Rs 5 crore

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received a fresh threat along with a demand of Rs 5 crore from a person claiming to brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, officials said on Tuesday, 5 November.

The threat message, which also asked Khan to apologise apparently over an alleged blackbuck poaching incident, was received at the Mumbai traffic police control room located in Worli area late Monday night, an official said.

The message sender claimed he is brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the police official said.

“If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our (Bishnoi community) temple and apologise or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active,” the message said.

Taking serious cognisance of the message, an on-duty security officer informed about it to the higher-ups and Worli police, the official said.

Police are probing the origin of the threat message and have beefed up security measures for Salman Khan, sources said.

The police are also checking if the message is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged at the Sabarmati jail in Gujarat on various charges, including attempted murder and extortion, they added.